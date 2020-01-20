|
Karin Pendle
Cincinnati - Karin Pendle departed from this life on December 9, at the age of 80. She was the devoted wife of the late Frank Pendle and dear sister of Alvin and George Swanson. She was a resident of the Twin Towers Community and a former professor at the Cincinnati College of Music. Karin was an active member of the Hope Lutheran Church and the Cincinnati Chorus May Festival. A memorial service will take place at 1 PM on Friday January 24th, at The Wilson Chapel on the grounds of Twin Towers 5343 Hamilton Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45224. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Hope Lutheran Church 4695 Blue Rock Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45247 or Twin Towers Pastoral Care Fund. www.dwifuneralhome.com to make a donation, or to express your online condolences.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020