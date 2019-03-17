Services
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
(513) 681-7526
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
Cincinnati - Karl Miller, age 87, died unexpectedly on March 14, 2019. Beloved husband of 63 years to Sally Miller. Loving father of David (Lisa) Miller, Michael (Suzie) Miller, Steven (Nicki) Miller, Steven Subar, David (Daphne) Subar, Philip (Marjorie) Miller, Matthew (Nicole) Miller, and Sarah (Angie Hekler) Miller, proud grandfather of 15 and great-grandfather of 5, dear brother of Marilyn (Burch) Zehner, Frank (Melinda) Miller, Marcia (Alan) Pittman and brother-in-law of Cecelia (Robert) McFadden. Friends and family may call from 1-2PM on March 23, 2019 with a memorial service at 2PM at the Spring Grove Funeral Homes, 4389 Spring Grove Ave. Cincinnati, OH 45223. Memorial contributions may be directed to C.A.I.N. Churches Active in Northside, 4230 Hamilton Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45223.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 17, 2019
