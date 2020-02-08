|
Karl Themare
Cincinnati - Karl Themare beloved husband of the late Helen Themare (nee Weber). Loving father of Eva (the late Andras) Csicsai, Karl F. (Lynn) Themare and Helen (Thomas) Little. Devoted grandfather of Margaret (Scott) Murphy, Gizela (Jerry Slageter) Csicsai, David (Melissa) Themare, Amanda (Ryan) Wood and Matthew (Stephanie Atkins) Little. Great-grandfather of Keith (Marie Tracy) Murphy. Also survived by many loving cousins in Europe. Karl was a proud member of the Donauschwaben Society and the German American Citizen League. Passed away February 7, 2020. Age 100 years. Visitation Thursday from 9-10 A.M. at the Nedihard-Minges Funeral Home, 3155 Harrison Ave., Westwood. Followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 A.M. at St. Catharine Church, 2848 Fischer Pl., Westwood. Donations may be made to , PO Box 633597, Cinti., OH 45263. neidhardminges.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020