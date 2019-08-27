|
Karl V. Nageleisen
Taylor Mill - Karl V. Nageleisen, 83, passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019 at his home in Taylor Mill, KY. He graduated from Covington Latin at the age of 16 and pursued his dream of becoming a professional baseball player. Karl played semi-pro ball for the St: Louis Cardinals and professional baseball with the Brooklyn Dodgers for a short time. Karl also played and coached professional softball, including playing for the World Championship Gatliff Auto Sales team. He was inducted into the Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky Sports Halls of Fame. He was known as the greatest shortstop in Northern Kentucky softball by many. He was also an avid bowler, horseshoe pitcher, and a long-time member of the Covington Moose Lodge #1469.
Karl was preceded in death by his loving wife: Meldie Nageleisen. He is survived by his sons: Alan (Barb) Nageleisen and Don Nageleisen; daughter: Karla (Dave) Zalla; brothers: Lee (Diane) Nageleisen and Jim (Linda) Nageleisen; 12 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at Connley Brothers Funeral Home, 11 East Southern Avenue, Covington (Latonia), KY 41015. A eulogy followed by a Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 9:45 A.M. at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 3285 Mills Road, Taylor Mill, KY 41015. Interment: Mother of God Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the American Legion Post # 203, 3801 Winston Avenue, Latonia, KY 41015. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at www.connleybrothersfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 27, 2019