Resources
More Obituaries for Karla Langford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karla A. Langford

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karla A. Langford Obituary
Karla A. Langford

Karla A. Langford (nee Miller) loving wife of Robert T. Langford. Caring mother of Tracy (Jesse) Mitchell, Rick (Tammy), Rob and Russ (Toni) Langford. Loving grandmother of Tyler and Trevor Langford, Shelby (Corey) Wigal and Sierra (Jordan) Riley. Loving great grandmother of 4. Caring sister of Douglas H. Miller. Resident of Anderson Twp. Age 71yrs. A private service is being held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Heartland Hospice or the .
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karla's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -