Katharina Nagel
Cincinnati - Katharina Nagel (nee Rith) beloved wife of the late Michael Nagel. Loving mother of Michael Nagel Jr., Alfred Nagel and Linda (Matthew) Schlegel. Devoted Oma of Steven Nagel, Michael Nagel and Nathan Nagel. Dear sister of Heli (Bob) Horton and the late Susanna (Mathias) Tullius. Also survived by numerous loving nieces, nephews and friends. Passed away June 3, 2020. Age 89 years. Visitation Tuesday from 10:30-11:30 A.M. at the Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home, 3155 Harrison Ave., Westwood. Funeral Mass to follow at 12 noon at St. Ann's Church, 2900 W. Galbraith Rd., Groesbeck. Burial Arlington Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Heart Assc., 5211 Maddison Rd., Cinti., OH 45227. neidhardminges.com
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.