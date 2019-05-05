|
Katharine Estill
Cincinnati - Katharine McLean Estill, "Kitty", wife of Harold W. Estill, mother of Eric (Catherine) Estill, Lee (Cherie) Estill and Nancy (James) Tippmann, grandmother of 7, great-grandmother of 2, departed on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Visitation will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019 at Madeira-Silverwood Presbyterian Church from 10:00 am until the Memorial Service at 11:00 am. Condolences may be expressed at:
GilliganFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 5, 2019