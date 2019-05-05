Services
Gilligan Funeral Home - Kenwood
8225 Montgomery Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45236
(513) 891-8373
Visitation
Monday, May 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Madeira-Silverwood Presbyterian Church
Memorial service
Monday, May 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Madeira-Silverwood Presbyterian Church
1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Katharine Estill Obituary
Katharine Estill

Cincinnati - Katharine McLean Estill, "Kitty", wife of Harold W. Estill, mother of Eric (Catherine) Estill, Lee (Cherie) Estill and Nancy (James) Tippmann, grandmother of 7, great-grandmother of 2, departed on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Visitation will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019 at Madeira-Silverwood Presbyterian Church from 10:00 am until the Memorial Service at 11:00 am. Condolences may be expressed at:

GilliganFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 5, 2019
