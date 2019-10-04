Services
Middendorf Funeral Home
3312 Madison Pike
Fort Wright, KY 41017
(859) 341-7800
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Saint Agnes Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
7:00 PM
Saint Agnes Church
Katherine E. Melillo

Katherine E. Melillo Obituary
Katherine E. Melillo

Ft. Mitchell - Katherine E. Melillo (nee Lukey) 27 years of age, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side. She was the loving wife of Nick Melillo. Loving daughter of Rod and Jill Lukey. Dear sister of Abby Lukey. Dear daughter-in-law to Nick and Tracy Melillo. Dear sister-in-law to Robert and Molly Melillo. Katie was one of the most compassionate people you would ever meet. She had always taken time to put other people's needs before her own and had an invaluable core of positivity. She discovered early on that her heart was most full when she was helping others.Last year Katie was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer. From day one, Katie asked, "What does God want me to learn from this?" And while she continued to exude grace and courage, many of us responded, "We think it's the rest of us who are learning from you." Visitation will be Monday from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Saint Agnes Church. Mass of Christian Burial will follow. Burial will take place at St. John Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family has asked for memorial donations to: Katherine Lukey Melillo Scholorship care of Notre Dame Academy 1699 Hilton Dr, Park Hills, KY 41011. Middendorf funeral Home in Ft. Wright are handling the arrangements. Online condolences to: www.middendorf-funeralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Oct. 4, 2019
