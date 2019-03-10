Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
12:30 PM
Cross Roads United Methodist Church
Huntington, WV
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
City of Springdale Mayor's Courtroom
12105 Lawnview Ave.
Springdale, OH
Springdale - Katherine M. Divis, 81 was born October 28, 1937 and passed away in Huntington, W. VA on Saturday, March 2, 2019. She is survived by her 4 children; Barb Dostal, Rick Dostal (Joan), Sue Dostal and Dave Dostal (Karen), 9 grandchildren and 13 great grand-children.

There will be a Celebration of Life open house at the City of Springdale Mayor's Courtroom 12105 Lawnview Ave. Springdale, Ohio 45246 on Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm for friends to reminisce about her life.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to , PO Box 633597 Cincinnati, Ohio 45263 or www.hospiceofcincinnati.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 10, 2019
