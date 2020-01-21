Services
Hodapp Funeral Home College Hill
6041 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45224
(513) 541-1040
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Corpus Christi Church
2014 Springdale
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
Corpus Christi Church,
Katherine R. (Kern) Laker

Katherine R. (Kern) Laker Obituary
Katherine R. Laker (nee Kern)

Cincinnati - Beloved wife for 63 years of the late Norm. Loving mother of Kathy (Larry) Schwab, Norman (Linda) Laker, Susan (Steve) Tolbert and Barb (Jack) Marcum, grandmother of 12 and great grandmother of 11. Sister of John Kern and the late Betty (Bob) Kramer, Ginny (Ben) Krumpelman and Bill Kern. Katie passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020 at the age of 91. Memorial Visitation at Corpus Christi Church, 2014 Springdale, 45231, on Saturday, January 25 from 9 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Memorials may be made to the . Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
