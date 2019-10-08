Services
Naegele-Kleb-Ihlendorf Funeral Home
3900 Montgomery Rd
Norwood, OH 45212
(513) 631-2240
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Norwood Middle School Auditorium
2060 Sherman Ave
Norwood, OH

Katherine Sabo


1968 - 2019
Katherine Sabo Obituary
Katherine Sabo

Norwood - Katherine Shelby beloved wife of Mark Sabo, loving stepmother of Erin (JJ) Schwind, adored grandmother of Taylor and Ava, cherished daughter of Alice and the late James Shelby, dear sister of James Shelby, Michael Shelby, Angela Young and Elizabeth Barker. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and other family and many friends. Kathy received her doctorate from Miami University and was the superintendent at Norwood Schools. She passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at the age of 51. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 12 at 10AM at the Norwood Middle School Auditorium, 2060 Sherman Ave, Norwood. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Norwood City School District, Dr. Kathy Sabo Memorial Scholarship, 2132 Williams Ave, Norwood, Ohio 45212. Condolences at www.naegelefuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
