Katherine Stewart
Katherine Stewart (nee Dushkewich) age 63, passed January 9, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Steven Doyle Stewart. Loving mother of Carrie (Andrew) Dowler and Tyler Stewart. Dear grandmother of Drew River Dowler. Devoted sister of Phil and Joan Dushkewich. In lieu of flowers and gifts, please donate to www.HopeSpringsInstitute.org. A gathering in her honor will be held at Mound View Park 3130 Newtown Rd. 45244 from 4-7 PM on Saturday January 18.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020