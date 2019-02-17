|
Katherine Wilson
Cincinnati - Katherine "Kay" (nee Frederick), beloved wife of the late Paul W. Wilson, cherished mother of Karen (Jack) Reuter, Kathy Wilson, Steven (Barbara) Wilson, Kim Wilson, Kelly Hesketh, devoted grandmother of Zack, Andy and Katy Reuter, Samantha Hesketh and Alex Wilson, loving great-grandmother of four. Passed away on Thursday, February 14th at the age of 97. Visitation will be held on Monday, February 18th from 4-7PM at Thomas-Justin Memorial, 7500 Montgomery Rd. (45236). Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, February 19th at 11AM at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 8645 Kenwood Rd. (45242). The family asks that donations be directed to City Gospel Mission, 1805 Dalton St. (45214), or to Animal Rescue Fund, P. O. Box 464, Amelia, Ohio (45102). Condolences may be shared with the family through our website, ThomasJustinMemorial.com.
