|
|
Kathie A. (Brueggen) McMillan
Vine Grove - Kathie A. (Brueggen) McMillan, 65, of Vine Grove, KY passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph & Beulah Brueggen.
Survivors include: Her husband, Jerry McMillan; three daughters, Shannon Richards, Amanda Malham, Jerri Sanders; five grandchildren; two sisters, Sharon Skirvin, Gail Saylor.
Burial was at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central, Radcliff, KY.
A memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, February 22, 2020 at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 401 Berry Street, Dayton, KY 41074.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020