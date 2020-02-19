Services
Chism Family Funeral Home
769 Highland Avenue
Vine Grove, KY 40175
270-877-2245
Graveside service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
1:00 PM
Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central
Radcliff, KY
Kathie A. (Brueggen) McMillan

Kathie A. (Brueggen) McMillan Obituary
Kathie A. (Brueggen) McMillan

Vine Grove - Kathie A. (Brueggen) McMillan, 65, of Vine Grove, KY passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph & Beulah Brueggen.

Survivors include: Her husband, Jerry McMillan; three daughters, Shannon Richards, Amanda Malham, Jerri Sanders; five grandchildren; two sisters, Sharon Skirvin, Gail Saylor.

Burial was at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central, Radcliff, KY.

A memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, February 22, 2020 at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 401 Berry Street, Dayton, KY 41074.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
