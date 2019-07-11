|
|
Kathleen A. Bollinger
- - Kathleen A. (Nee: Bruzina) loving life partner of Lou Henschen. Loving mother of Bryan (Dana) Houser and Kristina (Kayla Owens) Bollinger. Cherished daughter of Dianna (the late William) Rinear. Devoted grandmother of Logan and Ethan Houser. Dear sister of Jenn (Robb) Reinshagen, Dennis (Heidi), Judy and Bob (Holly) Bruzina. Also survived by numerous other family and friends. Passed away on July 7, 2019 at the age of 55 years. Visitation will be Monday July 15th from 11:00 A.M. until the time of funeral services 2:30 P.M. at the Radel Funeral Home, 650 Neeb Road, 451-8800. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Sophie's Angel Run, Inc., 6513 Greenoak Drive, 45248. www.radelfuneral.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 11, 2019