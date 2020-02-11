Services
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Homes
5527 CHEVIOT RD
Cincinnati, OH 45247
(513) 385-0511
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
5527 Cheviot Rd.
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
St. James Church
3565 Hubble Rd.
View Map
Cincinnati - Kathleen A. Dinkelacker (nee Teuschler) beloved wife of Timothy V. Dinkelacker of 60 years. Loving mother of Theresa (the late Terry) Ogg, Karen Brown, Dennis (Lisa) Dinkelacker, and Antoinette (Shawn) Roark. Cherished grandmother of 11 and treasured great-grandmother of 8. Dear sister of Kenneth Teuschler and the late Alice Wetterau and Elmer Jr., Jack, James, and Tom Teuschler. Died Tuesday, February 11th, 2020. Age 83. Visitation Fri. Feb. 14th from 9am-10:30am at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home, 5527 Cheviot Rd. (45247), followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11am at St. James Church, 3565 Hubble Rd. (45247). In lieu of flowers, memorials requested to the (1355 Peachtree St NE Suite 600 Atlanta, GA 30309). www.mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
