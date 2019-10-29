Services
Green Twp. - Kathleen Austing, dear sister of the late Rita M. (late Larry) Cichowlas. Survived by niece, nephew, 2 great nieces, 1 great nephew and many friends. Kathleen passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at the age of 89. Visitation at St. Ignatius Church, 5222 North Bend Rd. on Tuesday (Nov 5) from 10:30am until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Ignatius School.. Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 29 to Nov. 3, 2019
