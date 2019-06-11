|
Kathleen Bischoff
Cincinnati - Bischoff, Kathleen A. "Kathy", devoted daughter of the late Fred and Eunice Bischoff. Loving sister of Jeanne Bischoff. Cherished niece of the late Catherine Barrett, cousin of Bill (Mary Beth) Martin, Tom (Fran) Martin and best friend and cousin of the late Mary Whissel. Also survived by many caring family and friends. Passed away June 8, 2019 at the age of 79. Visitation Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Our Lady of Victory Church, 810 Neeb Road, Cincinnati, OH 45233, from 9:45 AM until the celebration of The Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Remembrances may be made to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Our Lady of Victory Parish. www.meyergeiser.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 11, 2019