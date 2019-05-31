Services
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Church
Anderson Twp., OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Church
Anderson Twp., OH
Kathleen C. "Kathy" Deimling

- - Kathleen C. "Kathy" Deimling (nee Wolfer) beloved wife of John P. "Jack" Deimling, devoted mother of Daniel P. and Andrew J. (Michelle) Deimling, loving grandmother of Nathan J., dear sister of Pat (the late Dick) Riehle, Linda (Vern) Garrison, the late Wilbur (Bev) Wolfer, and Ann Cooper, also survived by many nieces and nephews. May 28, 2019. Age 71 years. Residence Anderson Twp. Mass of Christian Burial at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Anderson Twp. on Mon. June 3, at 10 AM. Friends may visit at the Church on Mon. from 9-10 AM. Memorials to or . T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 31, 2019
