Kathleen Elizabeth Abner
Kathleen Elizabeth Abner

Latonia - Kathleen Elizabeth Abner, 58, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020, surrounded by her family and friends at St Elizabeth Medical Center in Florence KY. She worked as an LPN specializing in Pediatric Home Care. Survivors include her husband Herbert Abner, daughter Amanda Abner, sister Tammala Keen, sister Ramona Chappel, brother Charles Pendleton and best friend Diane Jump. A Celebration of Life service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions can be made to the ASPCA Kenton County Animal Shelter1020 Mary Laidley Rd, Ft Mitchell, KY 41017, Autism Society of Greater Cincinnati, P.O. Box 75, Milford, OH 45150 or Ohio Alleycat Resource 5619 Orlando Pl, Cincinnati, OH 45227. Online condolences can be made at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
