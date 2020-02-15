Services
Meyer & Geiser Funeral Home
4989 Glenway Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 921-4144
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
10:30 AM
Meyer & Geiser Funeral Home
4989 Glenway Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
12:00 PM
Meyer & Geiser Funeral Home
4989 Glenway Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Gilliland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Gilliland

Add a Memory
Kathleen Gilliland Obituary
Kathleen Gilliland

Cincinnati - Gilliland, Kathleen (nee Hutchison), loving mother of Michael, and Scott (Kristin), and the late William Gilliland. Cherished grandmother of Seth, Hannah, Kyle and Luke Gilliland. Dear sister of David Hutchison, Judy Hinkle, the late Billy and Tony Hutchison. Passed away February 13, 2020 at the age of 72. Visitation Tuesday February 18, 2020 at Meyer & Geiser Funeral Home, 4989 Glenway Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45238, from 10:30 AM until service at Noon. www.meyergeiser.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -