Services
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
(513) 385-0511
For more information about
Kathleen Giuseffi
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Giuseffi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Giuseffi


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Kathleen Giuseffi Obituary
Kathleen Giuseffi

Fairfield - Kathleen (nee Baird) Beloved wife of the late Jerome Landis Giuseffi. Devoted mother of Janette (Boris) Kerkez, the late Jeri Kathleen Giuseffi and Janene (Anthony) Ritchie. Sister of Karen Schuermann, Kimberly Weber and Karla Smith. Loving grandmother to Veronika, Vivien, Blane and Evelyn. Died Thursday Dec. 26, 2019, age 74. Formerly of Norwood. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends. Special thanks to the nurses and staff at Hospice of Southwest Ohio. Memorials requested to Hospice of Southwest Ohio, 7625 Camargo Rd., Cincinnati, Ohio 45243. Services will be private. Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home serving the family. www.mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -