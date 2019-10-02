Services
Ronald B Jones Funeral Home
316 Elm St
Ludlow, KY 41016
(859) 431-0072
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Sts Boniface & James Church
304 Oak Street
Ludlow, KY
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:30 AM
Sts Boniface & James Church
304 Oak Street,
Ludlow, KY
Kathleen Gormley Obituary
Florence - Kathleen A. "Kay" Gormley (nee Maxwell), 94, of Florence, passed away on Tuesday October 1, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Florence. Beloved wife of the late Joseph J. Gormley (1985); daughter of the late John and Marie Maxwell; sister of the late Jack (Mary) Maxwell and Patsy (Gene) Bender. Survivors include her son, David (Adele) Gormley; stepsons, Jack (Jan) Gormley, DMD, Tim (Linda) Gormley; grandchildren, Alex (Alissa) Gormley, Sam and Luke Gormley, Heather (Kevin) Ford, Jenny (Nick) Tallarigo, Beth (Matt) Woeste, Lissa (Mike) Kokocinski, Keith (Allyson) Gormley; brother, Bill Maxwell; special niece, Michelle Beard and several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Visitation is on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 9:30 AM until the hour of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 AM all in Sts Boniface & James Church, 304 Oak Street, Ludlow, KY. Interment in St. Joseph Cemetery, Cincinnati. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Elizabeth Hospice, 483 South Loop Drive, Edgewood, KY 41017. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019
