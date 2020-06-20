Kathleen Hennekes
Cincinnati - HENNEKES, Kathleen, 71, went home to the Lord on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Beloved wife for 48 years of Dan Hennekes and loving Momma of Jason (Natalie) Hennekes and Lisa (Art) Scornavacca; Mimi of Calista, Dominick, Trevor and Vincent; sister of Charles (Donna) Beasley; sister-in-law of Joan McCarthy; aunt of many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Richard and Patricia Beasley. She was an amazing person with a huge heart who deeply loved her family and friends unconditionally. She will be greatly missed by so many. Visitation will be held Friday, June 26, 2020, at 1:00 pm with a memorial service starting at 2:00pm at Spring Grove Funeral Home 4521 Spring Grove Ave. Cincinnati OH 45232. In lieu of flowers, Memorials can be made to Lifeline of Ohio, UC Health Transplant Department or a charity of your choice. To leave online condolences go to www.springgrove.org
Cincinnati - HENNEKES, Kathleen, 71, went home to the Lord on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Beloved wife for 48 years of Dan Hennekes and loving Momma of Jason (Natalie) Hennekes and Lisa (Art) Scornavacca; Mimi of Calista, Dominick, Trevor and Vincent; sister of Charles (Donna) Beasley; sister-in-law of Joan McCarthy; aunt of many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Richard and Patricia Beasley. She was an amazing person with a huge heart who deeply loved her family and friends unconditionally. She will be greatly missed by so many. Visitation will be held Friday, June 26, 2020, at 1:00 pm with a memorial service starting at 2:00pm at Spring Grove Funeral Home 4521 Spring Grove Ave. Cincinnati OH 45232. In lieu of flowers, Memorials can be made to Lifeline of Ohio, UC Health Transplant Department or a charity of your choice. To leave online condolences go to www.springgrove.org
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.