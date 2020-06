Kathleen Hennekes

Kathleen HennekesCincinnati - HENNEKES, Kathleen, 71, went home to the Lord on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Beloved wife for 48 years of Dan Hennekes and loving Momma of Jason (Natalie) Hennekes and Lisa (Art) Scornavacca; Mimi of Calista, Dominick, Trevor and Vincent; sister of Charles (Donna) Beasley; sister-in-law of Joan McCarthy; aunt of many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Richard and Patricia Beasley. She was an amazing person with a huge heart who deeply loved her family and friends unconditionally. She will be greatly missed by so many. Visitation will be held Friday, June 26, 2020, at 1:00 pm with a memorial service starting at 2:00pm at Spring Grove Funeral Home 4521 Spring Grove Ave. Cincinnati OH 45232. In lieu of flowers, Memorials can be made to Lifeline of Ohio, UC Health Transplant Department or a charity of your choice . To leave online condolences go to www.springgrove.org