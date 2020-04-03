Services
Kathleen Holthaus Obituary
Fort Mitchell - Kathleen Holthaus, age 90, of Fort Mitchell, KY passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. She is survived by her loving children, Kathy Chesko (Monte), Michael Holthaus (Diana), Susan Knasel (Kevin), Thomas Holthaus (Janet) and John Holthaus (Sally Scott); dear Grandmother of Brian, Megan, Michelle, Mary, Nicholas, Christopher, Benjamin, Garrett, Grant, Justin, Maria, Madeline, Brendan, Samantha, Jacob and Nathan; Great Grandmother to Brooklyn, Blake and Aubree; and Sister-in-law Grace McClorey of Cincinnati Oh. Kathleen was preceded in death by her dear husband, Thomas John Holthaus; parents, Howard and Catherine McClorey, brothers Jack, Thomas, James and sister Eileen Garry. The Funeral Services will be held privately for the family and burial at St. Mary Cemetery will immediately follow. Memorial Mass and Irish Wake will occur at a later date. Memorial contributions are suggested to Team Autism for Special Kids 980 Horan Dr. Fenton, Missouri 63026 and/or St. Vincent de Paul of Blessed Sacrament 2409 Dixie Hwy, Fort Mitchell, KY 41017. Online condolences can be left at www.middendorf-funeralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020
