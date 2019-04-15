Services
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Cross Immaculata Church
Mt. Adams
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Hueneman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen (Scully) Hueneman


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Kathleen (Scully) Hueneman Obituary
Kathleen Hueneman (nee Scully)

Cincinnati - Kathleen Hueneman (nee Scully) former wife of the late Melvin J. Hueneman, beloved mother of Thomas A. (Margie), Jerome J. (the late Leslie), Matthew J. (Amy) Hueneman, Sally A. (the late Dennis) Ward, Nancy E. (Gregg) Flammer, and Leslie M. (Robert and the late Dave) Doran, dear grandmother of Liz (Myron), Jessica (David), Alex, Tim, Jeff (Jordan), Katie, Abby (Evan), Jennie, Allison, and Sam. April 13, 2019. Age 92 years. A Native of Mt. Adams. Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Cross Immaculata Church, Mt. Adams, on Wed. April 17, at 10 AM. Friends may visit at T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home 2050 Beechmont Ave. Mt. Washington on Tues. from 4-6 PM. Memorials to Holy Cross Immaculata Church or .
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
Download Now