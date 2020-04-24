|
Kathleen Joan Hanrahan
Milford - (nee McCarthy) age 95, resident of Milford. Died peacefully on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Wife of the late Vincent P. Hanrahan. Cherished mother of Thomas (Peggy) Hanrahan, Charlene (late Paul) Metzger, Ronald (late Hannah) Hanrahan, Gary (Jill) Hanrahan, and Joanne (Jeffrey) Stern. Beloved grandmother of Shelly, Vince (Krystn), Andy (Jessica) and Rob Metzger, Ben (Autumn) and Adam (Sarah) Hanrahan, and Joe (Michelle), Matt, Emily (Andy Kelly) and Alex Stern. Dear great-grandmother of Eli, Sam, Wes, Anna, Elle, William, Miles, Grant, Luke and Charlotte. Kay lived a wonderful and full life and was a friend to everyone she met. Donations in Kay's memory may be made to Crossroads Hospice. A Celebration of Kay's Life will be held at a later date. Please leave online condolences or share a fond memory to the family at www.moorefamilyfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020