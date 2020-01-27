|
|
Kathleen Jones
Williamsburg - Kathleen Estelle Jones (nee Hall), age 95, passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020, beloved wife of the late Howard K. Jones, loving mother of Rodney Lee Jones and Shelia (Robert) Smith, cherished grandmother of Robert, Katie, Richard and Rachel, cherished great-grandmother of Addison Smith. Services will be held at the Central Baptist Church, 3234 Williamsburg-Bantam Road, Williamsburg, Ohio on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 12pm. Visitation will be from 10am until the time of service at the church.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020