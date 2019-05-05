|
Kathleen Kenney Wiley
Walton - Kathleen Kenney Wiley, age 89, of Walton, KY, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Florence, KY. She was a retired Business Teacher at Walton Verona and Simon Kenton High Schools and the oldest living member of Richwood Presbyterian Church. Kathleen served the church in many capacities over the years including as an Elder and a charter member of the choir. Her other interests included serving as the former Chair Woman of the Boone County Republican Party, the Kenton County Retired Teachers' Association, the American Women's Business Association, Eastern Kentucky University Alumni, and a Kentucky Colonel. Her husband, Charles Wiley preceded her in death in 1986. She is survived by her sons, Royallen Wiley (Cynthia) and James Wiley (Ruby); sister, Roberta J. Schneider; grandchildren, Leigh Jenkins (Alan), Jordan Wiley, Sarah Marsh, Catherine Roberts, Phillip Wiley, Peter Wiley (Ashley), Sarah Wiley, and Adam Wiley; and great grandchildren, Martha and Rebecca. The funeral service will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Richwood Presbyterian Church, 1070 Richwood Road, Walton, KY 41094. Interment will be at Richwood Cemetery with a reception to follow at the Richwood Presbyterian Fellowship Hall. Memorials may be made to the church. To share a memory, to order flowers or to leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.chambersandgrubbs.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 5, 2019