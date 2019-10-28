|
Kathleen "Kathy" M. Focks
Kathleen "Kathy" M. Focks, 69, of Cincinnati, OH passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019. She retired from Cincinnati Public Schools and was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church. Kathy was active in the Northside Senior Center, she was an avid Bingo player and she loved watching movies. She is survived by her uncle: Joe Hack and several cousins. Visitation will be at St. Boniface Catholic Church, 1750 Chase Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45223 on Thursday, October 31, 2019 from 9:30 AM until Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM. Interment: Crown Hill Memorial Park. Memorials are suggested to St. Boniface Church or , 4360 Cooper Road, Cincinnati, OH 45242. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at www.connleybrothersfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019