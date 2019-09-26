|
Kathleen M. "Kathy" McClellan
Delhi Twp. - Kathleen M. "Kathy" McClellan beloved wife of Warren L. McClellan, devoted mother of Jeanette Richardson (Eric), Kaitlin Black (Justin) and Michael McClellan, loving grandmother of Evie Black and Nola Black, dear sister of Raymond Brennen (Donna), Sherri Smith (David), Cindy Snow (Scott) and the late Patricia Brennen, also survived by many loving family members. Kathleen loved spending time with her grandchildren, bird watching and gardening. September 24, 2019. Age 68 years. Family will celebrate Kathleen's life with private services. Memorials may be directed to St. Simon the Apostle Church. Bolton & Lunsford Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 26, 2019