Kathleen Marie Stephenson
Walton - Kathleen Marie Stephenson, 71, of Walton, KY, passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019 in Covington, KY. She was a retired Tax Examiner for the IRS. Kathleen was preceded in death by her husband: Charles Stephenson in 1994; parents: William and Leila Kite and brother: James Kite. She is survived by her sons: Jody (Michelle) Stephenson and Shawn (Erin) Stephenson; grandchildren: Kaitlyn, Jacob, Brady, Bailey, Paige and Lainey and brother: Jerry Kite. Visitation will be Friday, May 24 , 2019 at Connley Brothers Funeral Home, 11 East Southern Avenue, Covington (Latonia) KY, 41015 from 4:00 P.M. until the Memorial Service at 6:00 P.M. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell, KY. Memorials are suggested to the . Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at www.connleybrothersfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from May 21 to May 22, 2019