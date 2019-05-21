Services
Connley Brothers Funeral Home
11 E Southern Ave
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 431-2241
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Connley Brothers Funeral Home
11 E Southern Ave
Covington, KY 41015
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, May 24, 2019
6:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Stephenson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Marie Stephenson

Obituary Condolences

Kathleen Marie Stephenson Obituary
Kathleen Marie Stephenson

Walton - Kathleen Marie Stephenson, 71, of Walton, KY, passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019 in Covington, KY. She was a retired Tax Examiner for the IRS. Kathleen was preceded in death by her husband: Charles Stephenson in 1994; parents: William and Leila Kite and brother: James Kite. She is survived by her sons: Jody (Michelle) Stephenson and Shawn (Erin) Stephenson; grandchildren: Kaitlyn, Jacob, Brady, Bailey, Paige and Lainey and brother: Jerry Kite. Visitation will be Friday, May 24 , 2019 at Connley Brothers Funeral Home, 11 East Southern Avenue, Covington (Latonia) KY, 41015 from 4:00 P.M. until the Memorial Service at 6:00 P.M. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell, KY. Memorials are suggested to the . Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at www.connleybrothersfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from May 21 to May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now