Kathleen Michele (Henry) Clair
Kathleen Michele (Henry) Clair

Southgate, KY - 50, of Southgate, Kentucky, passed away last Monday morning November 2, 2020 after a long battle with breast cancer at her sister's home in Southgate, KY.

She was born on September 22, 1970 in Fort Thomas, Kentucky to her mother Catherine Lukens Drews and her late father Donald Clay Henry. She is survived by her mother Catherine, step-father Ken Drews (Taylor Mill, KY), son Jacob Clair (Morning View, Ky), daughter Abigail Clair (Owenton, KY), granddaughters Bella Clair (Alexandria, KY) and Layla Clair (Morning View, KY), brother Rick Henry (Erlanger, Ky), sister Christine Henry Bauer (Southgate, KY), sister Donna Henry (Taylor Mill, KY), brother Joe Clem (Covington, Ky), sister Amy Lane Wagner and brother in-law Justin Wagner (Akron, OH), as well as nieces and nephews Danny Bauer, Rio Henry, Tori Tucker, Sebastian Goldstein, Zayden Clem and Brinley Wagner.

Kathy was a loving and compassionate person who enjoyed being silly and adventurous. She was spirited, spunky, genuine and fun-loving. She had the most beautiful smile and laugh that could light up your soul. She was most passionate about her children and grandchildren and loved to go fishing. Kathy was strong, resilient and hardworking. She managed her own home cleaning business for many years.

A Celebration of Her Life will be held on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Next Chapter Church, Jolly Event Center, 101 Beacon Drive, Wilder, KY 41071. Visitation will begin 11:00 AM with a service at 1:00 PM, followed by a reception.

Memorial Donations can be made to Bluegrass Care Navigators (Hospice) 51 Cavalier Blvd, Suite 200, Florence, KY 41042 or Pink Ribbon Girls (breast cancer support), PRG, 32 E. Main Street, Tipp City, OH 45371 or online at www.pinkribbongirls.org.

Floral Hills Funeral Home is honored to serve Kathy's family.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 4 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
