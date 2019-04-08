|
Kathleen Scott
Villa Hills - Kathleen Mae Scott, age 50, of Villa Hills, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles Schneider and Betty Coleman Schneider. Kathleen is survived by her loving husband, Jerome Scott. She was the loving and proud mother of Jonah Scott, Olivia Scott, and Noah Scott; beloved sister of Peggy Brewer (Amy), Chuck Schneider (Pam), David Schneider (Julie), and Michael Schneider (Tricia); she was a loving aunt to many nieces and nephews, and a great-aunt to 3. Kathleen worked in healthcare for many years as a registered nurse and a clinical coordinator. She loved all types of music, was an avid reader, loved all animals no matter their shape or size, especially her Lab Dexter and her many cats. Above all, Kathleen will be remembered as a woman with a big heart, who would do anything for anyone. She was a great listener, gave the best hugs, and was the best mom anyone could have. Friends and family may gather on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 U.S. Highway 42, Florence, Kentucky 41042, beginning at 11:00 a.m. until the time of Memorial Service at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Kathleen's name are suggested to the Boone County Animal Shelter or the Kenton County Animal Shelter. Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 8, 2019