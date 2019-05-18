Services
Guardian Angels Church
6531 Beechmont Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45230
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Guardian Angels Church
6531 Beechmont Ave
Cincinnati, OH
Funeral Mass
Monday, May 20, 2019
10:30 AM
Guardian Angels Church
6531 Beechmont Ave
Cincinnati, OH
Kathleen "Kitzie" (Loetscher) Stall

Kathleen "Kitzie" (Loetscher) Stall Obituary
Kathleen 'Kitzie" Stall (nee Loetscher)

Cincinnati - Kathleen 'Kitzie" Stall 77 yrs old. Our loving mother, grandmother, sister and aunt passed away on May 15th, 2019 in Cincinnati, OH, daughter of Frederic and Harriet Loetscher (deseased). She is survived by her children Jeff and Connie and her beloved grandson Isaac. She is also survived by her brother Fred and his family. Services will be held at Guardian Angels Church, 6531 Beechmont Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45230 on Monday, May 20th. Visitation is from 9:30 to 10:30 AM with mass to follow at 10:30. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the 1-800-242-8721 or www.2.heart.org
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 18, 2019
