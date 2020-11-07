1/1
Kathleen "Kay" Steenken
Kathleen "Kay" Steenken

Florence - Kathleen "Kay" Steenken (nee Bocklage) of Florence, KY, passed away on November 6, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Florence, KY.

Our beloved Grandma Kay lived a long full life and retained her independence to the end. She will be greatly missed.

Kay was preceded in death by her husband, John J. "Boots" Steenken; her son, Tom Steenken; and her siblings, William Bocklage and Sis Bell.

Kay is survived by her loving children, Jerry (Ada) Steenken of Chicago, IL, Jack (Joann) Steenken of Glen Ellyn, IL, and Michael (Paula) Steenken of Nicholasville, KY. She also leaves behind 5 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren.

Private services for Kay will be held at the convenience of the family. She will be entombed at St. Mary Cemetery in Ft. Mitchell. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to: Immaculate Heart of Mary Church 5876 Veterans Way Burlington, KY 41005. Online condolences to: www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2020.
