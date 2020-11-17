1/1
Florence - Kathleen H. Walker. Passed away peacefully Monday, November 16, 2020 at the age of 74 years. Kathy was a devoted mother, grandmother and sister. She is preceded in death by her parents Anna and Lawrence Holaday and brother, Timothy (Deborah) Holaday. She is survived by her daughters, Anna Sumner and Elizabeth (Joe) Sabatino; grandchildren, Benjamin, Isabelle and Jude Sumner and Ellie and Olivia Sabatino; siblings, Patricia (George) Grewe, Nita (Dave) Pflugh and Larry (Pam) Holaday, as well as many nieces and nephews. Kathy was a retired nurse and enjoyed her many friends at Colonial Heights and Gardens. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the staff at St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas for their loving and compassionate care. Due to the pandemic, services are private and at the convenience of the family. Sympathy may be expressed by a memorial contribution to Hildegard House, 114 Adams St. Louisville, KY 40206.






Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Middendorf Funeral Home
3312 Madison Pike
Fort Wright, KY 41017
(859) 341-7800
