Kathryn was born on April 25, 1924 in Amsterdam, New York to Harry and Isabelle Mosier Joslin, the youngest of two children. She died Tuesday May 5th in the Hospice Unit at Drake Center after a brief stay. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Margaret and her oldest child, Keith, who passed in 2012. She is survived by her husband of 74 yrs., Karl and their children: Kerry (Tim Baer) of Indianapolis, IN, Karl (Joanne) of Anchorage, AK, and daughter-in-law Terry (Keith) of Wyoming, OH; grandchildren: Neal (Cheri), Kelly (Eric), Angela (Chris), Julia (Simon), and John; plus 10 great-grandchildren.



Kathie and Karl met in 1942 while both were attending Oberlin College. She graduated in 1946 and the couple were married in Oberlin's Fairchild Chapel on July 20, 1946, after Karl was discharged from the Navy. When Karl graduated in 1947, they moved to New York where Kathie worked for Cornell University and started a family while Karl earned a Ph.D. in physical chemistry.



In 1950, their son Keith was born in New York. The couple moved to Cincinnati, Ohio when Karl was hired by Proctor & Gamble. The next year the couple moved into their home for the next 64 years in Mt. Healthy, Ohio. The couple's daughter, Kerry was born in 1952 followed two years later by their third child, Karl.



While raising their family, Kathie volunteered at Christ Hospital in Cincinnati for over 30 years and was a Girl Scout leader for 25 years. For 70 years Kathie knit innumerable items for her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, relatives, and friends. Gardening, vegetable and flower, occupied a large amount of her time in the spring and summer.



Karl retired in 1988. Then, for over 20 years, the couple traveled extensively, having tremendous success and fun with the Elder Hostel (now Road Scholar) program, both in the U.S. and abroad. They participated in over 50 Elder Hostel programs and met many new and old friends in their travels.



In 2015, they sold the family home in Mt. Healthy. Ohio, and moved into Evergreen, a senior living facility in Cincinnati, Ohio.



As per her wishes, there will be no visitation. Following cremation, there will be a private service. In lieu of flowers or cards, please donate to either the JDRF (Juvenile Diabetic Research Fund) 8050 Hosbrook Rd. Suite 314, Cincinnati 45236, or the Foundation For Hospital Arts, Inc. at 4238 Highborne Dr NE, Marietta, GA 30066.









