Services
Geo. H. Rohde & Son Funeral Home - Cincinnati
3183 Linwood Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45208
513-321-0404
For more information about
Kathryn Fugazzi
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Saint Mary Church
2853 Erie Avenue, Hyde Park
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Saint Mary Church
2853 Erie Avenue, Hyde Park
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathryn Fugazzi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathryn Fugazzi

Add a Memory
Kathryn Fugazzi Obituary
Kathryn Fugazzi

Hyde Park - Kathryn "Kay" Brennan Fugazzi, beloved wife of the late Eugene M. Fugazzi. Loving mother of Beth (Rick) Ball, Tom (Michele) Fugazzi, Brennan (Kathleen) Fugazzi, and the late Jeanne Fugazzi Bull and Steve Fugazzi. Also survived by ten grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. Died peacefully on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at the age of 99. Kay was a lifelong resident of Hyde Park and active member of Saint Mary Parish. The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of the Deupree Cottages for the wonderful care, support and friendship that they have given us all over the past years. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Saint Mary Church, 2853 Erie Avenue, Hyde Park, at 11:00 am on Tuesday, January 7th. There will be a private burial. Friends may call at the church on Tuesday morning from 10:00 to the time of the Mass. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to: The Deupree Cottages,The Episcopal Retirement Services Foundation 3870 Virginia Avenue, 45227 or https://www.episcopalretirement.com/donate/online. Condolences may be expressed at www.rohdefuneral.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathryn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -