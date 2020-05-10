Kathryn Lehmkuhl
Kathryn Lehmkuhl

Newport - Kathryn "Kathy" Lehmkuhl (nee. Spegal), 73, of Newport, passed away on Friday, May 8th at Woodcrest Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center. She was retired from Castellini Produce where she worked in Accounts Payable. Kathy was also a member of Holy Spirit Parish in Newport. She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Ann (nee Martin) Spegal; sister, Dixie Atwood and brother, Ricard Spegal. Kathy is survived by her sisters, Karen (John) Haines & Rose (Jack) Ball; her loving husband of 51 years, Bob Lehmkuhl; sons, Rob (Laura) & Andy (Desiree) Lehmkuhl; daughter, Jayne South; 7 grandchildren, Casey (Kevin) Whittaker, Kyle, Karly, Drew (Megan) & Morgan Lehmkuhl, Matthew Buechel & Halle South and 2 great grandchildren, Margo & Grant Lehmkuhl. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Kathy will be laid to rest at St Stephen cemetery, Ft Thomas. Memorials can be made in Kathy's name to Woodcrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 3876 Turkeyfoot Rd., Elsmere, Ky 41018. Online condolences can be made at dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Homes are serving the family.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 10 to May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
1 entry
May 10, 2020
We will all miss you dearly Aunt Kathy! May you rest in peace and know how much you were loved! Sending my love and prayers to Uncle Bob, Rob, Andy, Jayne and the entire Lehmkuhl family! We were so blessed to have you in our lives.
Julie Maegley
Family
