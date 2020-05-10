Kathryn Lehmkuhl
Newport - Kathryn "Kathy" Lehmkuhl (nee. Spegal), 73, of Newport, passed away on Friday, May 8th at Woodcrest Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center. She was retired from Castellini Produce where she worked in Accounts Payable. Kathy was also a member of Holy Spirit Parish in Newport. She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Ann (nee Martin) Spegal; sister, Dixie Atwood and brother, Ricard Spegal. Kathy is survived by her sisters, Karen (John) Haines & Rose (Jack) Ball; her loving husband of 51 years, Bob Lehmkuhl; sons, Rob (Laura) & Andy (Desiree) Lehmkuhl; daughter, Jayne South; 7 grandchildren, Casey (Kevin) Whittaker, Kyle, Karly, Drew (Megan) & Morgan Lehmkuhl, Matthew Buechel & Halle South and 2 great grandchildren, Margo & Grant Lehmkuhl. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Kathy will be laid to rest at St Stephen cemetery, Ft Thomas. Memorials can be made in Kathy's name to Woodcrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 3876 Turkeyfoot Rd., Elsmere, Ky 41018. Online condolences can be made at dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Homes are serving the family.
Newport - Kathryn "Kathy" Lehmkuhl (nee. Spegal), 73, of Newport, passed away on Friday, May 8th at Woodcrest Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center. She was retired from Castellini Produce where she worked in Accounts Payable. Kathy was also a member of Holy Spirit Parish in Newport. She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Ann (nee Martin) Spegal; sister, Dixie Atwood and brother, Ricard Spegal. Kathy is survived by her sisters, Karen (John) Haines & Rose (Jack) Ball; her loving husband of 51 years, Bob Lehmkuhl; sons, Rob (Laura) & Andy (Desiree) Lehmkuhl; daughter, Jayne South; 7 grandchildren, Casey (Kevin) Whittaker, Kyle, Karly, Drew (Megan) & Morgan Lehmkuhl, Matthew Buechel & Halle South and 2 great grandchildren, Margo & Grant Lehmkuhl. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Kathy will be laid to rest at St Stephen cemetery, Ft Thomas. Memorials can be made in Kathy's name to Woodcrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 3876 Turkeyfoot Rd., Elsmere, Ky 41018. Online condolences can be made at dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Homes are serving the family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 10 to May 11, 2020.