Kathryn Marie "Kathy" Clark
Loveland - Kathryn Marie "Kathy" Clark age 61 died peacefully Friday, May 8, 2020 after a long battle with cancer.
She was born in Defiance, Ohio, on October 20, 1958 daughter of the late James "Casey" and Kathryn "Kate" (Buchman) Clark. She was vice president of communications for Luxottica of Milan Italy.
She is survived by her sister, Barbara (Keith) Smith; brothers, Dave (Phyllis) Clark, Doug (Wendi) Clark and Dennis (Tammy) Clark; many nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
Private family service will be held Saturday, May 16 at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding, Ohio. She will be laid to rest in Live Oak Cemetery, Paulding.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations made to a program Kathy was very active in: OneSight of Cincinnati. (https://my.onesight.org/campaign/in-loving-memory-of-kathy-clark)
Friends and relatives are encouraged to share fond memories at www.denherderfh.com
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 13 to May 14, 2020.