Kathryn Pearl Geiger
Elsmere - Kathryn Pearl Geiger, 76, of Elsmere, KY, passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. Born on April 6, 1943 in Melrose Park, IL, Kathryn was the daughter of the late Herbert and Kathryn Prosser. She was a USO Hostess in Chicago, IL and she also loved working with children. Kathryn was a devout Catholic and a longtime member of St. Barbara Church in Erlanger, KY. She was also a member of the St. Barbara 50+ Club, the Catholic Order of Foresters St. Peter's Court 1492 and the Red Hats. Kathryn volunteered for the United Way at the Brighton Center and she also loved to play Bingo. In addition to her parents, Kathryn was preceded in death by her sister: Molly Mae Clark. Kathryn is survived by her beloved husband of 53 years: Victor Geiger Sr.; sons: Victor Geiger Jr. and David (Erika) Geiger; daughters: Joyce (Tom) Geiger-Eilers and Michele (Tom) Handrich; brother: Tom Prosser; 9 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. A Visitation will take place on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 from 3:00 P.M. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 6:00 P.M. at St. Barbara Church, 4042 Turkeyfoot Road, Erlanger, KY 41018. Memorials are suggested in Kathryn's name to the USO at USO.org, at StJude.org, to St. Barbara Church or to a . Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at SerenityFuneralCare.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10, 2019