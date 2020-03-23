|
Kathy Bowling
Latonia - Kathy Bowling, of Latonia, KY passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020. A Private family service will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home with burial in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. In accordance with the CDC recommendations regarding the COVID-19 Virus and a directive from the Kentucky Governor's Office the funeral home can only allow the "Closest of Family" with "Private Burial". Please leave online condolences at www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020