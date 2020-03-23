Services
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 356-2151
Kathy Bowling

Latonia - Kathy Bowling, of Latonia, KY passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020. A Private family service will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home with burial in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. In accordance with the CDC recommendations regarding the COVID-19 Virus and a directive from the Kentucky Governor's Office the funeral home can only allow the "Closest of Family" with "Private Burial". Please leave online condolences at www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020
