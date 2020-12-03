Kathy JohnsonFlorence - Kathy Johnson, age 74, of Florence, Kentucky passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. She was born in Portsmouth, Ohio on October 25, 1946 to Artie White. Kathy was a huge NASCAR fan, and loved to sing and dance. She loved to listen to music and even played as a pianist in a country band. She loved cooking and was famous for her meatloaf. She will be remembered most by her love of music and her way with words. She was preceded in death by her mother, Artie. Kathy is survived by her daughters, Linda Prather, and Ronda Beaty; granddaughters, Megan Beaty, and Madison Beaty; brothers, Ken Singer, Terry Thompson, and Clint (Nancy) Thompson; and a host of other family members and friends. Services for Kathy will be held by the family privately in the care of Newcomer Funeral Home-Northern Kentucky Chapel.