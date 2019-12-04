|
Kathy L. Harrison
Colerain Twp. - Kathy L. Harrison, loving mother of Danielle "Char" Harrison. Dear sister of Donald (Stephanie) Goins Jr., Brenda Boles, the late Billy Harrison and the late Angie Harrison. Cherished love of Jerry Tyler. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and a host of friends. Kathy passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at the age of 60. Visitation at Frederick Funeral Home, 2553 Banning Rd. on Monday (Dec 9) from 11am until time of service at 1pm. Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019