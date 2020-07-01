Kathy Lee Turner



Edgewood - Kathy LEE Thompson Turner of Union, Ky. passed away Wednesday, June 24 at St. Elizabeth hospital. She was the youngest child born on January 29, 1959 to Bill and MaryLou Thompson. Kathy loved boating, swimming and spending time at her second home at Lake Cumberland. She was the life of the party and will be deeply missed. She was preceded in death by her son Matthew Stewart on March 31, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband Lonnie Turner and her siblings Sharon Coppage(Rod), Nancy Jett (Gary), Jackie Woodard (James) and David Thompson (Alice) and many nieces and nephews. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home, Elsmere assisting the family.









