1/1
Kathy Lee Turner
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kathy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathy Lee Turner

Edgewood - Kathy LEE Thompson Turner of Union, Ky. passed away Wednesday, June 24 at St. Elizabeth hospital. She was the youngest child born on January 29, 1959 to Bill and MaryLou Thompson. Kathy loved boating, swimming and spending time at her second home at Lake Cumberland. She was the life of the party and will be deeply missed. She was preceded in death by her son Matthew Stewart on March 31, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband Lonnie Turner and her siblings Sharon Coppage(Rod), Nancy Jett (Gary), Jackie Woodard (James) and David Thompson (Alice) and many nieces and nephews. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home, Elsmere assisting the family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home
3525 Dixie Hwy
Elsmere, KY 41018
(859) 342-4040
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved