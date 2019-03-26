Services
Frederick Funeral Home
2553 BANNING RD
Cincinnati, OH 45239
513-522-3700
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Frederick Funeral Home
2553 BANNING RD
Cincinnati, OH 45239
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Ann Church
2900 W. Galbraith Rd
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathy Padgett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathy Padgett

Obituary Condolences

Kathy Padgett Obituary
Kathy Padgett

Colerain Twp. - Kathleen "Kathy" Padgett (nee Barnhorn), beloved wife of the late Michael "Mike" Padgett. Devoted mother of Tim (Roxanne) Thacker, Carol Ann (Jamie) Pruitt, Michael (Patti) Thacker, Trisha Metz, Greg (Hope) Padgett, Dave (Brooke) Padgett, Tom (Jessica) Padgett, and Steve (Jennifer) Padgett. Loving grandmother of 16 grandchildren. Sister of Robert (Chi Chi) Barnhorn and Joseph (Holly) Barnhorn. Kathy passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the age of 73. Visitation at Frederick Funeral Home, 2553 Banning Rd. on Thursday (March 28) from 6-8pm. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Ann Church, 2900 W. Galbraith Rd., on Friday (March 29) at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF), 1411 K. Street NW Suite 800 Washington DC 200005. Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Frederick Funeral Home
Download Now