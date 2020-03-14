|
|
Kathy Peterson Rice
Cincinnati - Kathy Rice, 63, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 12, 2020. She lives on in the hearts of her beloved husband Scott (30 years), her dearly loved son Tim, siblings Kay, Robert, and Connie, and numerous friends, who all cherish each moment spent with her and cannot wait to see her again in heaven. Born in Hoyt Lakes, Minnesota to Virgil and Helen Peterson (both deceased), Kathy lived a life marked with selfless love, courage, wisdom, and strength. Kathy graduated from Michigan Tech with a Bachelor of Science in Metallurgical Engineering and spent her career at GE Aviation and Ethicon Endo-Surgery (Johnson & Johnson). Kathy loved spending time on the Great Lakes with her loved ones, playing cards with her friends, and making all feel welcome. A celebration of her life will take place in Cincinnati at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to salvationarmyusa.org. Condolences at www.springgrove.org.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020