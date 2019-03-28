|
|
Kathy Piper Mitchell
Edgewood - Kathy Piper Mitchell, 61, of Edgewood, KY, passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019. She was an Executive Assistant with the Kenton County Airport Board. The most important thing in her life was spending time with her husband, children and grandbabies. Kathy was preceded in death by her parents: Bud and Boots Piper and sister: Linda Klare. She is survived by her husband of 41 years: Tom Mitchell; daughters: Malia (Patrick) Marker, Holly (Cal Adler) Mitchell and Shannon (Brett) Reynolds; son: Adam Mitchell; grandchildren: Evelyn and Mitchell Marker, Avram and Asa Adler and Baby Boy Reynolds; sister: Deborah (Joe) Patane; brothers: Dennis (Laura) Piper and Patrick Piper; brother-in-law: Jerry Klare and aunts and uncles: Bill and Joan Schunder and Mary Bessler. Visitation will be at Holy Cross Church, 3612 Church Street, Covington (Latonia), KY 41015, on Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 10:00 AM until Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 PM (noon). Memorials are suggested to @ lls.org. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at www.connleybrothersfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019